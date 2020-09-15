Dr. Charles Celano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Celano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Celano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Celano works at
Locations
-
1
Indian River Medical Center1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-4311
-
2
Indian River Cardiology PA3607 15th Ave Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-8522
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celano?
Dr. Celano has outstanding bedside manners. He takes his time to discuss the patient’s concerns and treatment. He’s also very intelligent. During the first visit he was able to rapidly and proficiently analyze a very long and complex cardiac medical history. Everyone in his staff is great too. They are all so kind, respectful and caring. We feel blessed to have found Dr. Celano and Vero Beach is lucky to have him.
About Dr. Charles Celano, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174573794
Education & Certifications
- U MD Med Sys
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celano works at
Dr. Celano has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Celano speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Celano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.