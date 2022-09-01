See All Urologists in Abilene, TX
Urology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cecil IV works at Hendrick Internal Medicine in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendrick Clinic - Urology
    1904 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-6180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coleman County Medical Center
  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
  • Stephens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2022
    I went to Dr. Cecil a couple years ago about my Prostate . He was very informative and to the point. Dr. Cecil preformed my Prostate surgery and it has been very successful. No issues after surgery and for the last three years no issues. I recommend Dr. Cecil and his staff they did a great job, Dr. Cecil and his staff were great before, during and after the surgery.
    Michael D. Gray — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD

    • Urology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457646697
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott & White Hosp/TX A&M University
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Texas Tech University
    • Urology
