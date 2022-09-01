Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecil IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cecil IV works at
Locations
Hendrick Clinic - Urology1904 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Cecil a couple years ago about my Prostate . He was very informative and to the point. Dr. Cecil preformed my Prostate surgery and it has been very successful. No issues after surgery and for the last three years no issues. I recommend Dr. Cecil and his staff they did a great job, Dr. Cecil and his staff were great before, during and after the surgery.
About Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp/TX A&M University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas Tech University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cecil IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecil IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecil IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cecil IV has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cecil IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecil IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecil IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecil IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecil IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.