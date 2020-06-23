Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavicchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Podiatry Services Ltd.280 FRONT ST, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 312-9999
Cavicchio Podiatry LLC2 Wake Robin Rd Ste 203, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After 37 years as a solo practitioner, I am merging my office with South County Foot & Ankle Inc. Effective January 1, 2020; I will continue to provide treatment for patients at 280 Front St., Lincoln, RI on Thursdays from 8 AM -4 PM. Other members of our group will offer hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I have chosen to affiliate with this group for their professional reputation, well-trained doctors and ethical standards as well as their proximity to my current location. I have been referring surgical patients to them for care for the past 6 years since I discontinued performing hospital based surgery. They are board certified in Foot and Ankle Surgery and have surgical privileges at several area hospitals. I have every confidence that they will provide the same, high quality care for your foot and ankle needs that I have sought to provide throughout my career.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871559500
Education & Certifications
- Frankford Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY at Buffalo
Dr. Cavicchio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavicchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cavicchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavicchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
