Dr. Charles Castillo, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Castillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Castillo works at Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC
    2320 N 3RD ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 340-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • One Health
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Castillo is the BEST surgeon anyone could ask for! He saved my career, he saved my health, and arguably my life.. because who could continue to live in such debilitating pain?! 20 years of misdiagnosis, a new gastroenterologist I had been seeing for only 6 months found the issue= a non-functioning gallbladder, NOT gerd/IBS/Dyspepsia...then threw me under the bus to find my own surgeon. Castillo got me an appointment in less than 24 hours, and had me under the knife in 72 hours!! I have NO AMOUNT OF WORDS to express the INCREDIBLE GRATITUDE I have for Dr Castillo and his staff! Doctor Castillo never lost his smile, never lost his patience. Everything went exactly as he said, the incisions were more perfect than that of a plastic surgeon, and I am happy to declare I have NO symptoms, no morning nausea!!! I can eat ANYTHING for the first time in 20 years!!!! For the love of God, seek no further, you have found your medical miracle!
    Professor Pikstein — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Castillo, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003836644
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical REesidency
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo works at Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Castillo’s profile.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

