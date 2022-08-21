Dr. Charles Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Castillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC2320 N 3RD ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 340-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- One Health
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr. Castillo is the BEST surgeon anyone could ask for! He saved my career, he saved my health, and arguably my life.. because who could continue to live in such debilitating pain?! 20 years of misdiagnosis, a new gastroenterologist I had been seeing for only 6 months found the issue= a non-functioning gallbladder, NOT gerd/IBS/Dyspepsia...then threw me under the bus to find my own surgeon. Castillo got me an appointment in less than 24 hours, and had me under the knife in 72 hours!! I have NO AMOUNT OF WORDS to express the INCREDIBLE GRATITUDE I have for Dr Castillo and his staff! Doctor Castillo never lost his smile, never lost his patience. Everything went exactly as he said, the incisions were more perfect than that of a plastic surgeon, and I am happy to declare I have NO symptoms, no morning nausea!!! I can eat ANYTHING for the first time in 20 years!!!! For the love of God, seek no further, you have found your medical miracle!
About Dr. Charles Castillo, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003836644
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical REesidency
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.