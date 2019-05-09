Dr. Charles Carlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Carlin Plastic Surgery3634 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 602-4208
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlin?
Professional staff and wonderful Physician. Great results!!
About Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508823444
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.