Dr. Charles Caperton, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Charles Caperton, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Caperton, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Caperton Fertility Institute LLC6500 Jefferson St NE Ste 250, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 702-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Living with infertility issues can be a real nightmare and embarking on the journey to resolve those issues is often equally frightening. My wife and I both had significant issues that were preventing unassisted conception. We attempted multiple paths with multiple fertility professionals in the southwest region and our only successful results were at the Caperton Fertility Institute with Lee, Kelly, and their outstanding staff. Performing fertility treatments is an art based on science. There are subtleties and nuances that greatly influence the intended outcomes and the patient plays as big a role as the doctor in affecting the odds of success. When you want to maximize your odds you need to make sure your fertility specialist is not just a doctor but also an artist. When it comes to performing IVF procedures Dr. Lee Caperton is a virtuoso in the field and we highly recommend him over others in the southwest region.
About Dr. Charles Caperton, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caperton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caperton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caperton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caperton speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Caperton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caperton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caperton, there are benefits to both methods.