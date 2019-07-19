Dr. Charles Cano, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cano, DDS
Overview
Dr. Charles Cano, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Cano works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway of Naples Dental2176 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 900-9621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cano?
Dr. Cano did an amazing job on a crown I needed for my broken tooth. His staff is very friendly every time I go there. I highly recommend his office.
About Dr. Charles Cano, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013325935
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cano accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cano works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.