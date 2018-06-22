Dr. Charles Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cannon, MD
Dr. Charles Cannon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lackey Memorial Hospital.
Neck and Head Surgical Group1038 River Oaks Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5244
- Lackey Memorial Hospital
I have been there only 2-3 times and he and his staff are professional, courteous and very knowledgeable. They are very organized and know what to do. I believe Dr. Cannon would stay and answer questions as long as you had questions. He is concerned and very compassionate about his job!
About Dr. Charles Cannon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
