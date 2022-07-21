Overview

Dr. Charles Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.