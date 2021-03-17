See All Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Charles Camisa, MD

Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Camisa, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Camisa works at Florida Gulf Coast Ear Nose and Throat in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Regional Health System
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 348-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    7331 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-8810
  3. 3
    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 216-4337
  4. 4
    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    413 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 443-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Went to see Dr Camisa for a concern about a small sore on my left cheek. He immediately was concerned and took a biopsy that revealed I had a rare skin cancer. He recommended a surgeon at USF and stressed how important it was for me to get this lesion removed as it was aggressive cancer. Dr. Camisa was so helpful in giving me the information I needed and was in constant contact with me to make sure any information or further help he could provide was available to me from him. His interest in my best outcome was obvious and made me feel so confident that with his expertise and knowledge I was able. To seek the very best help on a timely basis. I owe a lot to Dr. Camisa and would highly recommend him for excellent care. In addition to his helpful recommendations he was always there to help me explain to my medical insurer the urgency in dealing with my situation. Jim Keenan
    Jim Keenan — Mar 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Camisa, MD
    About Dr. Charles Camisa, MD

    • Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376596908
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Hospital
    • Case West Res Affil Hosps
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
