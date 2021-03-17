Dr. Charles Camisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Camisa, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Physicians Regional Health System6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery7331 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-8810
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 216-4337
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery413 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 443-1500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went to see Dr Camisa for a concern about a small sore on my left cheek. He immediately was concerned and took a biopsy that revealed I had a rare skin cancer. He recommended a surgeon at USF and stressed how important it was for me to get this lesion removed as it was aggressive cancer. Dr. Camisa was so helpful in giving me the information I needed and was in constant contact with me to make sure any information or further help he could provide was available to me from him. His interest in my best outcome was obvious and made me feel so confident that with his expertise and knowledge I was able. To seek the very best help on a timely basis. I owe a lot to Dr. Camisa and would highly recommend him for excellent care. In addition to his helpful recommendations he was always there to help me explain to my medical insurer the urgency in dealing with my situation. Jim Keenan
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1376596908
- Nyu Hospital
- Case West Res Affil Hosps
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Dr. Camisa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camisa works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Camisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camisa.
