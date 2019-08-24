Overview

Dr. Charles Calenda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Lisboa Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Calenda works at ROGER WILLIMS SENIOR HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Warren, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.