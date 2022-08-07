Dr. Calais has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Calais, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Calais, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Calais works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heartlink Home Health1219 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-3500
- 2 3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-4141
-
3
Fairfax Health Center10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (888) 402-6916
-
4
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calais?
My experience with Dr. Calais was great. Both he and his staff are very thorough and professional. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Calais, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1831416197
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calais accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calais works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.