Dr. Charles Buttaci, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Buttaci, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Buttaci works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
Orthony2 Empire Dr Ste 200, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 489-2663
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Orthony711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 111, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 220-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor. Dr Buttaci is very kind. I have been seeing Dr Buttaci for about 1.5 years, he does my hip injections. I wish I could see him for all of my ailments. Staff is very friendly and accommodating. After I check in, I am with the Doctor within 10-15 minutes. No waiting. But if I had to wait, I would. Definitely worth my time.
About Dr. Charles Buttaci, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962482901
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Buttaci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buttaci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttaci has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buttaci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttaci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttaci.
