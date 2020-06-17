Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bush, MD
Dr. Charles Bush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Jackson Healthcare for Women PA291 E LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-9190
- 2 1026 N Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (949) 852-3400
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr Bush for 15-20 years and love him. He is kind and concerned. He keeps up with routine tests and reminds me when it is time to repeat them, like a colonoscopy. I trust him completely after having had bad experiences with other gynecologists and repeated turnover in the local clinics.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932243946
- U Miss Sch Med
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
