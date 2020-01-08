Dr. Charles Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Burke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital, UPMC St. Margaret and Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
-
1
Burke and Bradley Orthopedics200 Delafield Rd Ste 4010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarion Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
Wonderful doctor~very kind and caring! Amazing surgeon, very satisfied with my surgery results! Strongly recommend to future patients!
About Dr. Charles Burke, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356313076
Education & Certifications
- A-O Internatl
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Univ Of Massachusetts
- Univ of Cincinnati
- Harvard University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.