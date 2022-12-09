See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Charles Burda, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Burda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Burda works at Advanced Behavioral Ctr/Dupage in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Behavioral Ctr/Dupage
    1S376 Summit Ave Ste 5B, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 629-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I can only say wonderful things about Dr. Burda! After going through everyother Child Psychiatrist in the network I finally was referred to Dr Burda! He was well communicated, answered all questions treated us as a unit and respected all in our family. The only draw back was he was not accepting insurance at that time. But after all the bad ones we had seen it was worth the money to pay out of pocket! It has been years since I have seen him and he was like family! Hope your doing Well Doctor B you made being a single mom somewhat easier!
    Debi — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Burda, MD
    About Dr. Charles Burda, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144329764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
