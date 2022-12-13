Dr. Bugg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bugg, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bugg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Bugg's pleasant professionalism and the time he spent listening to my concerns. He continues to have the answers and the knowledge to keep me in top health.
About Dr. Charles Bugg, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Urology
