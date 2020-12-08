Overview

Dr. Charles Buckmaster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Buckmaster works at Emerald Sands Medical Center in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.