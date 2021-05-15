Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruzzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Old Country Pediatrics PC556 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 938-3232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing dr. Very caring. Explains everything, takes time with you, and very caring. The staff is always friendly polite and lovely.
About Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruzzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruzzone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruzzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruzzone speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruzzone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruzzone.
