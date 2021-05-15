See All Pediatricians in Plainview, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bruzzone works at Old Country Pediatrics in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Old Country Pediatrics PC
    556 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 938-3232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Photo: Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD
    About Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750444287
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Bruzzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruzzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruzzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruzzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruzzone works at Old Country Pediatrics in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bruzzone’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruzzone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruzzone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruzzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruzzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

