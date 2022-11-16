Overview

Dr. Charles Broome, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Broome works at El Paso Orthopedic Surgery Group in El Paso, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.