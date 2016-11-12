Dr. Charles Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Brooks, MD
Dr. Charles Brooks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd3131 College Heights Blvd Ste 1200, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 439-8551
College Heights Endoscopy Center3147 College Heights Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 841-2432
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
I have chronic Gastro problems that seem to be conditional reactive. Dr. Brooks and his staff took the time to listen take notes at all levels and Dr. Brooks is extremely attentive to your concerns because after all your with him because you feel like crap! After extensive meetings directly with Doctor Brooks and brain storming we have by all definition saved my live. My wife and I will always be grateful for his genuine Kindness and fantastic Bed Side Manors!
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English, German
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
