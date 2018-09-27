Dr. Brooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Brooker, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Brooker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
Barranco Clinic160 E Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-1251
South Florida Ent Associates Inc Dba the Barranco1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 215, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (863) 678-3808
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.302 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 678-3808
The Barranco Clinic1397 Whisper Cir, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-4800
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brooker was very caring and personable. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Charles Brooker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922026335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooker works at
