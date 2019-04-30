Dr. Charles Brooker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Brooker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Brooker, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Brooker works at
Locations
Halcyon Health & Wellness7747 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 250, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 234-2447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man is the most caring medical professional I have ever known. His obvious clarity and knowledge in a field rarely acknowledged, combined with his compassion and understanding have amazed me..would recommend him with unwavering regard!
About Dr. Charles Brooker, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1881823250
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooker works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooker.
