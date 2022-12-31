See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Brodrick works at Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC
    303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-7648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 31, 2022
    Dr. Brodrick cares for my elderly mother's macular degeneration and has done an excellent job of preserving her eyesight! I cannot emphasize enough how important his care has been to her quality of life. Sometimes there is a significant wait time before they call us back. I understand this and I am absolutely fine with it! You cannot put a time limit on preserving something as priceless as your vision! Be patient and be grateful for what he can do for you - it is worth the wait to get outstanding care, and I am confident that he and his staff are doing the best they can with lots of complex patients.
    Judy — Dec 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD
    About Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336131499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christus St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodrick works at Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brodrick’s profile.

    Dr. Brodrick has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.