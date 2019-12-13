Dr. Charles Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Briggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Briggs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Dr. Briggs works at
Locations
-
1
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
2
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-0720
-
3
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
4
Charlotte Office10650 Park Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
The initial consultation, the necessary tests and the ultimate procedure(s)/hospitalization were carried out with extraordinary efficiency and competency. Unequivocally without delay. The outcome, due to the initiative(s) that Dr. Briggs took on, was and is remarkable. Rarely does one look upon a Doctor's apptmnt; ensuing surgery; and a hospital stay (all total < 2 weeks from start-finish) as pleasant, but it was. Our sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Briggs, his Team and Atrium CMC.
About Dr. Charles Briggs, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1356507230
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
Dr. Briggs has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.