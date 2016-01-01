See All Otolaryngologists in Madison, AL
Dr. Charles Brentnall Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Brentnall Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Brentnall Jr works at Schaeffer Eye Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL, Auburn, AL and Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Schaeffer Eye Center
    8089 Highway 72 W Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 325-1543
    Charles Brentnall M.d. P.A.
    7 Brown Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 249-0358
    Auburn Urgent Care Inc.
    1650a S College St, Auburn, AL 36832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 828-7177
    Urgent Medcare
    46 Shields Rd, Huntsville, AL 35811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-9450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Hearing Screening
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Charles Brentnall Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497751036
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brentnall Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brentnall Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brentnall Jr has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brentnall Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brentnall Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brentnall Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brentnall Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brentnall Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

