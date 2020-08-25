Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckenridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tahoe Fracture Or Clin|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Breckenridge works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi601 Texan Trl Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 272-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Breckrenridge is FANTASTIC...He did total reconstructive surgery on my husband's right shoulder...My husband healed perfectly and quickly...Dr Breckrenridge and his staff are wonderful to deal with...
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366454662
Education & Certifications
- Tahoe Fracture Or Clin|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Breckenridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breckenridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breckenridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breckenridge has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckenridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckenridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckenridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breckenridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breckenridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.