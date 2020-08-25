Overview

Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tahoe Fracture Or Clin|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston



Dr. Breckenridge works at Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.