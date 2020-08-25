See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tahoe Fracture Or Clin|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston

Dr. Breckenridge works at Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi
    601 Texan Trl Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 272-2116

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr Breckrenridge is FANTASTIC...He did total reconstructive surgery on my husband's right shoulder...My husband healed perfectly and quickly...Dr Breckrenridge and his staff are wonderful to deal with...
    GLORIA — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1366454662
    Education & Certifications

    • Tahoe Fracture Or Clin|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Breckenridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckenridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breckenridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breckenridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breckenridge works at Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Breckenridge’s profile.

    Dr. Breckenridge has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckenridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckenridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckenridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breckenridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breckenridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

