Dr. Charles Braverman, MD
Dr. Charles Braverman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dena Denny Physical Therapy5057 Shoreline Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Braverman?
Dr. Braverman is amazing! I saw him a few times at this practice when I was a child and my daughter just saw him for the first time. I felt awful, because due to the new phone check-in process you need to speak with a representative from Advocate when you arrive in the parking lot, and then they eventually transfer you to a nurse in the office to finish the check-in and signal you to come inside. Due to some insurance glitch, I was stuck on the phone with the first representative for 17 minutes and then couldn't get in to the building until 15 minutes past the start of our appointment. Despite the late start, he was still incredibly thorough, and took all the time to answer and address all my concerns (of which there are many - I'm an anxiety-prone first time parent.) He circled back with me several times during our conversation to make sure he wasn't missing anything, and made absolutely certain I didn't leave without a complete understanding of everything that was discussed.
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316928864
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Braverman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Braverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Braverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.