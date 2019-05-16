See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Charles Bradshaw, MD

Psychiatry
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Bradshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Bradshaw works at Sleep Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Billy Max Eden MD PA
    2941 Oak Park Cir Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-7433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2019
    Dr Bradshaw is a straight forward, detailed approach to sleep issues, I've seen him since 2016. I like him very much and think he's a great doctor. However, on the other hand his office runs the other end of the spectrum. I can not get my CPAP supplies (or help) from this office. They won't return your calls answer anything through the portal, etc. I would not recommend this office to anyone seeking a sleep doctor. That's not his fault as I understand he doesn't do the hiring as it comes from the main office, Dr Burke and company.
    Dr. Bradshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradshaw works at Sleep Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bradshaw’s profile.

    Dr. Bradshaw has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradshaw.

