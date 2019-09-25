Dr. Charles Boyd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Boyd, DPM
Dr. Charles Boyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN.
Columbia5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 440, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-0970
Anne Arundel Dermatology10700 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-0970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Boyd is just wonderful. He deals with me being squeamish about services. Thank goodness. Also so knowledgeable and caring. Very fortunate to have him as my podiatrist. I agree with another review, Dr. Boyd cannot be praised enough.
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
