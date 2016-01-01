Overview

Dr. Charles Bowers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital.



Dr. Bowers works at Southwest LA Primary Hlthcr Center in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.