Dr. Charles Bower, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bower, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Bower, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245289446
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
