Dr. Charles Bouchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bouchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bouchard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Locations
-
1
Maywood Office2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouchard?
recommending Dr Bouchard to my son. He was very thorough & gave me straight answers
About Dr. Charles Bouchard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902872393
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- St Joseph Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Dr. Bouchard has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bouchard speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.