Dr. Charles Bou-Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bou-Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bou-Abboud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Bou-Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Bou-Abboud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles F Bou-abboud MD Pllc58 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-4900
-
2
Raleigh General Hospital1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-4152
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bou-Abboud?
About Dr. Charles Bou-Abboud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255324844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bou-Abboud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bou-Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bou-Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bou-Abboud works at
Dr. Bou-Abboud has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bou-Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bou-Abboud speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bou-Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bou-Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bou-Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bou-Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.