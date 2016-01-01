Overview

Dr. Charles Bou-Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Bou-Abboud works at CHARLES F BOU-ABBOUD MD in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.