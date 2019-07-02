Dr. Charles Borchard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Borchard, DPM
Dr. Charles Borchard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Charles A. Borchard Dpm Pllc2604 W Genesee Ave, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 792-7878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Borchard?
Kind, interested, gentle. And more importantly, resolving my feet issues!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Borchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchard has seen patients for Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchard.
