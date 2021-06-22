Overview

Dr. Charles Boniske, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Boniske works at Dr. Charles Boniske in Visalia, CA with other offices in Exeter, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.