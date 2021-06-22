Dr. Charles Boniske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boniske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Boniske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Boniske, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Boniske works at
Locations
Charles H. Boniske MD5319 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 732-1648
Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Boniske for many, many years. He is such a fantastic doctor. He seems to know his patients quite well. If for some unexpected reason I need to get in to see the doctor and don't have an appointment the office staff is so good about getting me in right away. Unfortunately I will be leaving the area and I know I will have a hard time finding a doctor and staff ( I also love Colleen ) as kind and attentive as they are . I will and have recommended Dr, Boniske many times in the past and will continue to do so in the future to anyone living in this area.
About Dr. Charles Boniske, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boniske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boniske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boniske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boniske has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boniske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boniske speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boniske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boniske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boniske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boniske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.