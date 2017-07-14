Dr. Charles Bondurant V, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bondurant V is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bondurant V, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bondurant V, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Locations
1
Mid Missouri Neurosurgery Llp1605 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-2355
2
Radiology Consultants Inc1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bondurant did me right and was as informative and pleasant as could be. I had a gold-ball-sized tumor removed from my frontal lobe and was--except for the fact that it was malignant--back to 100% about three days later. Smart, hardworking, easy to talk to, and good at explaining things. I fully believed in his competence during the entire experience. Hope to never see him again but I would absolutely recommend him. :)
About Dr. Charles Bondurant V, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174515696
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bondurant V has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bondurant V accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondurant V has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bondurant V has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Pituitary Tumor and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bondurant V on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondurant V. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondurant V.
