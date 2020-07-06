Dr. Charles Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Boles, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Boles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Covenant Healthcare for Women Pllc1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 325, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-0034
Women's Care Florida5002 W LEMON ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 286-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boles has been my OB/Gyn for over 13 years and I have zero complaints. His staff is amazing and always have been friendly to me. He has performed a c-section and partial hysterectomy on me. He has done prenatal care and my general female/reproductive care since 2006. Just had a friend ask about who my OB/Gyn is and I recommended him to her with no concerns that she will be cared for. He is a good Christian man with a Christian wife and family. He does not shove his religious views down your throat but has no problem letting his belief show in his office with Christian music playing and pride in his belief with decor. I hate that others may have left bad reviews or had a not so pleasant experience, but I have never seen anything besides kindness, genuine care, professionalism and ability backed by knowledge and education here. 10/10 stars!!!
About Dr. Charles Boles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
