Dr. Charles Boles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Boles works at Covenant Healthcare For Women in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.