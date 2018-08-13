See All Ophthalmologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Blotnick works at Metrolina Eye Associates in Matthews, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC, Charlotte, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metrolina Eye Associates
    4101 Campus Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 234-1930
  2. 2
    Metrolina Eye Associates
    630 Comfort Ln Ste E, Monroe, NC 28112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 289-5455
  3. 3
    Charlotte Office
    2015 Randolph Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 334-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Metrolina Eye Associates Pllc
    724 Arden Ln Ste 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 324-4258
  5. 5
    University Office
    8816 University East Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 547-8730

Hospital Affiliations
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 13, 2018
    The surgery was painless and the outcome was unbelievable. Dr. Blotnick is meticulous and thorough and the entire process is orchestrated to be precise and seamless. I would not hesitate to refer anyone to Dr. Blotnick for cataract surgery. My outcome exceeds my expectations.
    Dona in Davidson — Aug 13, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457320020
    Education & Certifications

    • Musc Medical Center
    Residency
    • Detroit Receiving Hospitaluniversity Health Center
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blotnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blotnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blotnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blotnick has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blotnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blotnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blotnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blotnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blotnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

