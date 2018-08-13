Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blotnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Blotnick works at
Locations
-
1
Metrolina Eye Associates4101 Campus Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 234-1930
-
2
Metrolina Eye Associates630 Comfort Ln Ste E, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 289-5455
-
3
Charlotte Office2015 Randolph Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 334-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Metrolina Eye Associates Pllc724 Arden Ln Ste 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-4258
-
5
University Office8816 University East Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213 Directions (704) 547-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blotnick?
The surgery was painless and the outcome was unbelievable. Dr. Blotnick is meticulous and thorough and the entire process is orchestrated to be precise and seamless. I would not hesitate to refer anyone to Dr. Blotnick for cataract surgery. My outcome exceeds my expectations.
About Dr. Charles Blotnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457320020
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Detroit Receiving Hospitaluniversity Health Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blotnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blotnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blotnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blotnick works at
Dr. Blotnick has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blotnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blotnick speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blotnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blotnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blotnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blotnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.