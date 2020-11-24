See All Pediatricians in Horsham, PA
Dr. Charles Block, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Block works at Horsham Pediatrics in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Horsham Pediatrics Associates, PC
    405 Caredean Dr Ste J, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Nov 24, 2020
I have been bringing my children to Dr. Block for over 14 years now. He has always provided good advice, his diagnosing has been on point and has been caring and professional.
Marie Villante — Nov 24, 2020
About Dr. Charles Block, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1073501581
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Medical Ctr
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Block has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

