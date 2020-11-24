Dr. Charles Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Block, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Block works at
Locations
Horsham Pediatrics Associates, PC405 Caredean Dr Ste J, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been bringing my children to Dr. Block for over 14 years now. He has always provided good advice, his diagnosing has been on point and has been caring and professional.
About Dr. Charles Block, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073501581
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
