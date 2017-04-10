Overview

Dr. Charles Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Montrose Regional Health.



Dr. Black works at Mercy Reg Med Ctr Inpat Svs in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.