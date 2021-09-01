Overview

Dr. Charles Birnbach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Birnbach works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Ellensburg, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.