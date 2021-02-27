See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Charles Biediger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (29)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Biediger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Biediger works at Alamo ENT Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ent Associates
    19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2021
    I was truly impressed with my experience from start to finish. The staff is caring, friendly, and all had great attitudes. The office was precise on taking me back on time which impressed me. The medical assistant was friendly, conducted herself as if she had known me for years, and made me feel like I had known her for years. Dr. Biediger is truly amazing. He was down to earth, friendly, and not in a hurry. I had a lot of questions, and he took the time to answer every one of them in layman terms that I could understand. We conversed about topics that didn't even pertain to my appointment which really help put me at ease, and made me feel like I was back in my small town. My follow up appointments have all been just as spectacular. In this day and age it's hard to find an office of this caliber, and I have to accredit that to Dr. Biediger. KUDOS guy's, keep up the good work it's MUCH appreciated.
    Jvoss — Feb 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Biediger, MD
    About Dr. Charles Biediger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033127022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
