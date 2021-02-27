Dr. Biediger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Biediger, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Biediger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Biediger works at
Locations
Alamo Ent Associates19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was truly impressed with my experience from start to finish. The staff is caring, friendly, and all had great attitudes. The office was precise on taking me back on time which impressed me. The medical assistant was friendly, conducted herself as if she had known me for years, and made me feel like I had known her for years. Dr. Biediger is truly amazing. He was down to earth, friendly, and not in a hurry. I had a lot of questions, and he took the time to answer every one of them in layman terms that I could understand. We conversed about topics that didn't even pertain to my appointment which really help put me at ease, and made me feel like I was back in my small town. My follow up appointments have all been just as spectacular. In this day and age it's hard to find an office of this caliber, and I have to accredit that to Dr. Biediger. KUDOS guy's, keep up the good work it's MUCH appreciated.
About Dr. Charles Biediger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033127022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
