Dr. Charles Bickerstaff Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charles Bickerstaff Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Bickerstaff Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bickerstaff Jr works at
Locations
Carolina Gastroenterology & Nutrition Clinics LLC102 Wappoo Creek Dr Ste 10C, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 762-9321
Williamsburg Medical Associates PA500 Thurgood Marshall Hwy Ste F, Kingstree, SC 29556 Directions (843) 355-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Williamsburg Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Drs. Magera and Bickerstaff are always professional, listen to concerns, and discusses diagnosis and treatment plans thoroughly. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Charles Bickerstaff Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1972584712
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickerstaff Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickerstaff Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickerstaff Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickerstaff Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickerstaff Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickerstaff Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickerstaff Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickerstaff Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickerstaff Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.