Overview

Dr. Charles Bickerstaff Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bickerstaff Jr works at Carolina Gastroenterology & Nutrition Clinics LLC in Charleston, SC with other offices in Kingstree, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.