Dr. Bensenhaver III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bensenhaver III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Bensenhaver III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Bensenhaver III works at
Locations
Louisville Behavioral Health System3430 Newburg Rd Ste 212, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800
Baptist Health Louisville4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most Wonderful Doctor who really cares & helps his patients. He helped me through some tough times.
About Dr. Charles Bensenhaver III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215031646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bensenhaver III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bensenhaver III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bensenhaver III has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bensenhaver III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensenhaver III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensenhaver III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bensenhaver III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bensenhaver III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.