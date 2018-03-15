See All Otolaryngologists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Charles Benage, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Benage, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Benage works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS
    1424 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 928-7272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 15, 2018
    Dr Benage was very professional and knew exactly what needed to be done to help my ear/hearing condition. His experience shows in his kind nature and excellent clinical skills. As a health care provider myself, his quality care was greatly appreciated. Dr. S.
    Liberty Lake WA — Mar 15, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Benage, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285630475
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Benage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benage works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Benage’s profile.

    Dr. Benage has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

