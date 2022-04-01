Overview

Dr. Charles Bellows, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Southwest Memorial Hospital and Unm Hospital.



Dr. Bellows works at Southwest Medical Group, General Surgery in Cortez, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.