Dr. Charles Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Bell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
Grandview Medical Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 840, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 591-2758
-
2
Grandview Medical Group Endocrinology3525 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 971-2758
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Dr. Bell has been my rheumatologist since 2012. I am saddened that he will be retiring soon. One of the most understanding, patient and thorough doctors I have ever met. It will be hard to replace him. I wish him the very best and he will be truly missed by myself and others. He is truly one of a kind. Thank you for everything Dr Bell.
About Dr. Charles Bell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376659276
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.