Dr. Charles Beamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Beamon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Beamon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stafford, VA. They completed their fellowship with Metro Urology's Center for Continence Care
Dr. Beamon works at
Locations
-
1
Mary Washington Urology125 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 309, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 210-3832
-
2
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg1051 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3835Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 210-3833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beamon?
Very accommodating, friendly, and helpful
About Dr. Charles Beamon, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194996686
Education & Certifications
- Metro Urology's Center for Continence Care
- University of Arizona
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beamon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beamon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beamon works at
Dr. Beamon has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beamon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.