Overview

Dr. Charles Baten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baten works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.